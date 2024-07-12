Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

The norovirus outbreak on Lake Garda is over, but the debate about it continues. The “alarmism” criticism of the ADAC in particular is causing much discussion.

Brenzone sul Garda – Every year, Lake Garda in the north of Italy attracts millions of travelers, including many guests from Germany. At the end of June, however, the outbreak of a norovirus on the east bank gave cause for concern – among locals and holidaymakers. Hundreds of people from the municipality of Torri del Benaco complained of gastrointestinal complaints, and many had to be treated in hospital, according to Italian media.

However, according to the mayor of Brenzone sul Garda, a nearby municipality to the north of Torri del Benaco, the fear of the virus seemed largely unfounded. He demonstratively drank water from the lake and accused the ADAC of spreading panic. Now the German traffic club has reacted.

Mayor of Lake Garda municipality accused ADAC of “unfounded alarmism”

International media and organizations reported on the situation on the ground after the norovirus outbreak became known, including the ADAC. However, Paolo Formaggioni, the mayor of the nearby municipality of Brenzone, was not entirely convinced of the seriousness of the situation. To demonstrate the safety of the water, he drank a glass of lake water directly on the beach in front of the cameras. This symbolic action was intended to show, he said, that there was no longer any danger.

Meanwhile, some people on the ground were much more unsettled. Some residents of the affected community expressed their displeasure at the delayed warning to local media. Why the authorities had waited so long before warning the population was just one of the complaints from the community.

After virus all-clear at Lake Garda: Mayor drinks lake water from wine glass © Screenshot Facebook/ @Brenzone Visione Comune

Opposite IPPEN.MEDIA Formaggioni accused the ADAC of “alarmism” that was unfounded. “That’s why I wanted to set an example and support the citizens and the tourism sector, which is at risk of being damaged by this scaremongering.” It is currently unclear how many people were deterred from visiting due to fear of the norovirus. A corresponding query from our editorial team to the local tourism and trade associations has not yet been answered.

ADAC responds to Italian mayor: “Accusations inappropriate”

The ADAC did not want to leave Formaggioni’s accusations that exaggerated warnings could cause lasting damage to tourism in the region uncommented. “We consider the accusations made by the mayor of Brenzone sul Garda to be inappropriate, especially since the information was factual and based on local advice,” the ADAC said in response to a request from our editorial team.

In addition, the ADAC stated: “We were also informed about the fact that there is no clarity about the cause of the norovirus outbreak, as well as about the all-clear given by the mayor and the lifting of the drinking water and bathing ban.” On the homepage adac.de, consumers will find “a wide range of information from various areas of mobility,” it continues.

Especially since the Corona pandemic, adac.de has developed into a “highly sought-after site for tourism questions,” said a spokeswoman. It is therefore “self-evident” that information “about events in destinations that affect travelers,” including disease outbreaks, is also provided. In 2023, there was excitement in the holiday region due to cases of dengue feverAnd this year too, Italy does not seem to be safe from the tropical disease. (jm)