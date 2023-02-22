Home page World

The hot summer of 2022 will be followed by the dry winter. This doesn’t bode well for Italy’s Lake Garda. Those responsible decide the first consequences.

Munich/Rome – It was a sight full of sadness last summer. The posts of the jetty protruded a full meter more out of Lake Garda than usual. And in order to take a cooling dip, holidaymakers first had to fight their way through the scree shore in numerous places because the lake had become a few meters smaller. And now those responsible in Italy are plagued by new worries.

“Lake Garda is in a situation that it has not experienced in living memory”

“It hasn’t rained in over a month. Lake Garda is therefore registering a situation that it has not experienced in living memory. In mid-February, Lake Garda was never more than 40 centimeters above the hydrometric zero in Peschiera, explains Pierlucio Ceresa, Secretary General of the Association of Lake Garda Municipalities focus.de. “We register a water volume that has never been so low in the past,” he adds tagesschau.de quoted.

After the dry summer of 2022 and the lack of precipitation in winter, the representatives of the municipalities on Lake Garda met in mid-February for a crisis meeting on the subject of drought – earlier than ever before. And they reacted immediately and decided on the first austerity measures. The water supply for some canals has been throttled, and only the prescribed minimum goes into the Mincio River.

Lake Garda Association agrees with Italians: “Everyone has to make sacrifices”

The consultations with representatives of the water, agriculture and tourism consortia also revealed that in order to enable agriculture in the Po Valley to be irrigated in the spring and to ensure the water supply in the communities around Lake Garda for the millions of tourists in the summer, now must be done everyone “need to make sacrifices and conserve as much water as possible. But the only solution is to trust in God, who brings snow and water because man can’t take it anymore,” says a despairing Ceresa focus.de.

The current phase of the year is crucial for the water situation in northern Italy in summer, they say. The situation on Italy’s largest lake remains worrying. However, Ceresa also emphasizes that the tourist use of the lake, bathing and shipping, can still be guaranteed. What is alarming and spectacular, however, is that the isthmus that connects the small island of San Biagio to the mainland has reappeared as a result of the drought. Concerns about another year of drought startled agriculture in Italy. “The situation is worse than last year,” warns the Coldiretti agricultural association. (mke)