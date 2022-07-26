Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

The Guardia Costeria (symbol photo) is looking for a missing vacationer on Lake Garda. © Guardia Costeria

Tragic accident on Lake Garda: To save his son from the water, a father jumped into the water without hesitation. The man has been missing ever since.

Garda – It all happened in seconds – but then the man didn’t appear anymore. The Coast Guard on Lake Garda is looking for a 51-year-old father. Helicopters, lifeboats and divers are in action. But so far there is no trace of the casualty. Particularly terrible: the father (51) had previously rescued his eldest son (14) from the water in front of Limone.

Father saves son from Lake Garda and probably drowns himself

The British family of four was out on Lake Garda, Italy, on Friday in a hired boat, reports have said gartoday.it. The boy jumped into the water about 200 meters from the shore near Limone Sul Garda. Suddenly the father noticed how the 14-year-old had apparently gotten into trouble. Without hesitation, the man immediately jumped into the water. He managed to reach his son and get him to safety on the boat. When the woman wanted to take care of her husband, she could no longer find him.

“He did what any father would have done for his son.”

“He managed to bring the boy back to the boat, where he was pulled in by his mother,” says a coastguard commander, describing the course of the accident, like the British Times reported. The wife dialed the emergency number 112 and screamed for help.

“We were about 100 meters from shore when we heard a woman screaming for help. I looked over and he was on a boat with two kids who were screaming and pointing at the water, so we called emergency services and they came very quickly,” eyewitnesses told the online portal 361Magazine.

“This man was a hero and we fear he drowned, but we are doing everything we can to find his body,” the commander said. Everyone has to go into the water slowly and carefully. “He did what any father would have done for his son.”

The Coast Guard is constantly searching Lake Garda for the missing person with divers and inflatable boats. A helicopter and robotic submarines are also deployed. At this point Lake Garda is over 150 meters deep. The search had to be temporarily suspended due to bad weather. At first there is no trace of the missing person.

Another accident shocked Italy at the weekend: a yacht and a sailing boat collided off the Tuscan coast. The tourist yacht “split” a sailboat. A man died, a woman is missing. An activated autopilot may have been the cause of the accident. (ml)