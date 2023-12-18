Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Press Split

A large amount of rubble came off Lake Garda over the weekend and fell into the lake. © Vigili del Fuoco

Two large debris avalanches occurred on Lake Garda in Italy. A coastal road was also hit. Videos show the departures.

Tremosine – There are frightening images from Italy. At the popular Lake Garda in the north of the country, two large debris avalanches broke out over the weekend and ultimately fell into the lake. Luckily no one was injured.

The incidents occurred according to the Italian fire department on Saturday afternoon. According to information from, the first debris avalanche broke out Rai from the Campione mountains near the border with Trentino around 3 p.m. A second followed almost an hour later. Both times a larger part of the mountain came loose, slid down the slope and finally ended up in Lake Garda.

Scree avalanche on Lake Garda: Video shows massive fall

Firefighters, police and water rescue teams were on site. The fire department started its operation from Riva del Garda. Even a helicopter was on duty. He filmed the second debris avalanche from the helicopter.

Famous Lake Garda road hit by debris avalanche

The affected area is in Tremosine, in the Brescia area and near the Strada della Forra. This is one of the most famous coastal roads along Lake Garda. It was completed in 1913 and is considered a great engineering achievement. In some places it can only be used in one lane, as only one car can fit through the narrow tunnels and passages at a time. Traffic is controlled with traffic lights. The Strada della Forra also became famous because it appeared in the opening scene of the James Bond film “Quantum of Solace” in 2008. Before the road was built, Tremosine sul Garda was only accessible on foot.

Italian firefighters inspect the Strada della Forra on Lake Garda after debris avalanches. © Vigili del Fuoco

The road was partially buried by the debris avalanches on Saturday, as photos from the Italian fire brigade show. It had to be temporarily closed and could only be reopened on Sunday morning. This led to major traffic disruptions in the area. Apparently there was no one on the road at the time the debris avalanches occurred. At least there are no reports of injuries.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in Italy View photo series

We are now investigating how the departures could have happened. (rist)