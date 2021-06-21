Accident on Lake Garda, collision between a motorboat and a boat: 2 dead. 2 Germans under investigation

Lake Garda accident: between Saló and San Felice del Benaco, on the Brescia side of Lake Garda, Umberto Garzarella, 37-year-old from Salò, concessionaire of thermal and amatarorial sports facilities, was found lifeless on a small wooden boat from the coastal Guadia. Among the victims also one woman, a 25-year-old from Toscolano Maderno, found by divers of the fire brigade. The small boat, marked by a deep cut in the bow on which the couple were sailing, was hit in the night by a speedboat on hire who then left without providing help. After a series of searches, the carabinieri and the harbor master’s office identified the motorboat, tracing back to two tourists Germans, which were then heard by the military and are now being investigated for manslaughter and wrongful death. In the meantime, the Brescia investigators are waiting to receive the results of the alcohol test to which the two men of German origin were subjected. Although free, the two suspects, in Italy to spend a holiday period, remain at the disposal of the judicial authority.