A large landslide was recorded in Tremosine, in the Brescia area, in the area near the Strada della Forra. A portion of the mountain broke away from the slope, ending up in the lake. The Fire Brigade intervened on site with two fire engines, a Local Command Unit, specialists from the Urban Search and Rescue, water rescue specialists from the Trento command with a naval unit and air rescuers from the Lombardy flight department with a helicopter .



01:03