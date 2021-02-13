UAmong the numerous passenger ships and ferries that sail across Lake Constance, this year, for the first time, there is one that emits around half as much carbon dioxide and 80 percent less nitrogen oxides than diesel-powered ships of the same size. The new ferry is powered by two eight-cylinder engines that swallow liquefied natural gas (LNG). Each has an output of 746 kilowatts. LNG also burns almost soot-free.

The ferry offers space for 700 people and 62 vehicles. She will commute between Constance and Meersburg. Anyone who chooses the ferry to get from one place to another saves 45 kilometers on often congested roads and the environment the associated emissions. It is operated by the Konstanz municipal utilities. According to Managing Director Norbert Reuter, the road kilometers saved add up to 80 million per year.

With the LNG ferry, a multi-year process begins, at the end of which all Lake Constance ships are to be environmentally neutral. They are either electrically operated or run on synthetic fuels made from biomass or from green electricity and carbon dioxide. When they are burned, only as much greenhouse gas is emitted as was previously taken from the air.

The electric age heralds “Artemis”. The Bodensee-Schiffsbetriebe (BSB) ship, which is powered by batteries and solar cells, will be sailing in Überlinger See from 2022, connecting the island of Mainau, Unteruhldingen and Konstanz. It has space for 300 passengers and numerous bicycles that can be found on the foredeck. In order to save electricity, the aluminum catamaran will travel at a speed of only 15 km / h. Since the distances between the entry and exit points are not particularly long, the journey times remain bearable. Solar cells charge the batteries on the go. That won’t be enough, even if Lake Constance is spoiled by the sun. That is why the “Artemis” is hung on the cable during lunch breaks and at night. In 2025 the identical “Apollo” is to go into operation.

“Constanze”, operated by the Bodensee catamaran shipping company between Friedrichshafen and Konstanz, is also something special. It is powered by two diesel engines with an output of 412 kilowatts each, which the manufacturer MTU has designed to be environmentally friendly. In conjunction with AdBlue, which is also used in diesel cars, SCR catalytic converters crack almost all nitrogen oxides. Soot is trapped in a special filter that all ships of the shipping company are equipped with. The “Constanze” is the first inland vessel to meet the strictest emission standards of the European Union. Carbon dioxide emissions have also been reduced through changes to the hulls, a cautious driving style and route optimization. Since 2017 they have decreased by 30 percent.