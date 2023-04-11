Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

The artificial lake of Ceresole Reale in northern Italy was already extremely dry in March 2022. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto

The ongoing drought in northern Italy is causing major problems. A memorial is the artificial reservoir of Ceresole Reale.

Turin – The drought is causing major problems in the entire Alpine region. In addition to Germany, this also applies to Switzerland, Austria and Italy. Northern Italy in particular had to contend with an enormous drought last summer. Some even discussed pumping up Lake Garda in order to save the harvests in the fertile regions around the Po River.

Again drought alarm in Italy

But the winter didn’t bring the rain we had hoped for. In France, Switzerland, Italy and also in parts of Austria there was significantly less snow at the end of February than was normal for many years, GEOSphere meteorologist Klaus Haslinger told the Time at. According to the report, there was 53 percent less snow in Italy in the previous months compared to the long-term average. Added to this is the lack of rain.

Now Italy is also threatened with the next summer of drought. And that would probably make the situation much worse. There is also a lack of rain to fill up the drinking water reservoirs. During the drought emergency in Italy last year, drinking water was partially rationed.

A memorial to this general development is the artificial reservoir of Ceresole Reale.

Ceresole Reale reservoir becomes a memorial to drought

“The lake is an area of ​​earth and rubble,” headlined the Italian newspaper La Stampa. The lake north of Turin, near the border with France, has now dried up completely. According to the report, the rainfall deficit in the region is 40 to 70 percent. Pictures of the dried-up lake caused a sensation in Italy last autumn.

But after another dry winter, the photos seem even more “merciless”, as the newspaper writes. The situation will therefore continue to deteriorate in the coming months.

“Two months of continuous rain would not be enough to eliminate or at least limit the precipitation deficit,” meteorologist Daniele Cat Bello told the newspaper. This is mainly due to the fact that there was a lack of snow in the higher elevations over the winter.