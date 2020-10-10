S.e Lake Chad, an inland sea in the heart of Africa, has been making negative headlines for years. Tens of thousands of people have been murdered on its banks in recent years and millions have been displaced – most by the Islamist terrorist gang Boko Haram, others by marauding soldiers. Aid organizations estimate that ten million people are dependent on support. The measures that many governments have imposed for fear of the coronavirus make the situation even worse.

Thilo Thielke Freelance Rapporteur for Africa based in Cape Town.

The government of Chad, the state named after the lake, wanted to change the perception of the water. For years, the government in the capital N’Djamena, with the support of neighbors from the Lake Chad Basin such as Cameroon, Nigeria and Niger, had been working on an application to get it included in the World Heritage List of the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Technology To provide culture (Unesco) – both as a world natural and a world cultural heritage. The Guardian found that the lake was “a hydrological miracle: a life-giving freshwater lake in the Sahara desert” for good reasons. Around 45 million people live from the lake, populate its shores and 942 islands.

A chilling example of climate change

Now the British newspaper has found out that the hoped-for image offensive will not work anytime soon. In a letter quoted by the newspaper, Chad’s Minister of Tourism and Culture asks Unesco to postpone the lake’s inclusion in the coveted list. Agreements have been signed with “certain oil companies” to develop the area, and the blocks that have been distributed are located in the region that is a World Heritage Site. Please ask the culture guardians in Paris for a bit of patience so that you can “re-plan” and draw other areas on the map provided. After all, “there should be no disruption in the future”.

Unesco showed little enthusiasm for the economic activities of the bitterly poor country. An entry in the world heritage list of the organization should “ensure the protection of the exceptional universal value” of the object in question “for future generations,” said a Unesco spokesman. A postponement of the entire process is not provided for in the statutes. If Chad continues oil production in the region, the application will have to be abandoned anyway.

However, there is good news. For years, Lake Chad has been a terrifying example of how global warming and climate change are causing the earth to wither. Since 1960 alone, the area of ​​the lake has shrunk by 90 percent, it is said that it will soon dry up. The plan was even considered to divert water from the Ubangi in the Congo Basin through the Central African Republic to the starving region with the help of a 2,400 kilometer canal. Estimated cost of such a project: around $ 50 billion. A feasibility study is in progress. The Nigerian government and the African Development Bank are already looking for financiers.

In a comprehensive study, scientists have now found that Lake Chad has been growing for some time. “Our two years of research on climate change and security risks in the Lake Chad region certifies the lake’s hydrological health over the past 30 years,” write study authors Janani Vivekananda from the Adelphi consultancy and Oli Brown from the London think tank Chatham House: “The lake is currently shrinking not. ”Scientists suspect groundwater reservoirs below the lake. Vivekananda and Brown write: “According to certain measurement criteria, the lake has even grown.”

Lake Chad was once much larger than it is today. As early as the middle of the 19th century, the German explorer Heinrich Barth reported about a “large inland lagoon, Chad, which in olden times must have been much larger”. In fact, Lake Chad is said to have had an area of ​​almost two million square kilometers around 50,000 years ago, 22,000 years ago it dried up completely, today its size is given as 1350 square kilometers. At the moment only Cameroon and Chad are left on its banks. Lake Chad is once said to have been 38 meters deep, today a water depth of just two meters is measured.