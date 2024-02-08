Lake is coming up Nintendo Switch with a release date very close, set for February 15, 2024 and with a trailer dedicated to this new version, which should follow the other previous releases.

Originally launched in September 2021 on PC and Xbox, on day one on Game Pass, the Whitethorn Games game subsequently also arrived on PS5 and PS4 in April last year and is finally preparing to reach Nintendo Switch, where it could find an ideal location.

Lake is a fascinating narrative adventure characterized by particularly relaxed rhythms and atmospheres, centered on a sleepy town by the lake.