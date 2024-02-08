Lake is coming up Nintendo Switch with a release date very close, set for February 15, 2024 and with a trailer dedicated to this new version, which should follow the other previous releases.
Originally launched in September 2021 on PC and Xbox, on day one on Game Pass, the Whitethorn Games game subsequently also arrived on PS5 and PS4 in April last year and is finally preparing to reach Nintendo Switch, where it could find an ideal location.
Lake is a fascinating narrative adventure characterized by particularly relaxed rhythms and atmospheres, centered on a sleepy town by the lake.
A story that invites us to calm down
The protagonist of the story, set during the 80s, is Meredith Weiss, a young programmer who finds herself having to spend some time in the quiet town of Providence Oaks, Oregon.
This is her hometown, where Meredith has to take care of her father's job for a few days, who finds himself unable to do so, i.e. the town's postman.
Accustomed to the chaos of the big city, for the protagonist it is a notable change of atmosphere, but also a return to a previous life, also reconnecting dormant acquaintances and starting new ones, in a tale focused on relationships, feelings and journeys aboard the mail van by the lake.
