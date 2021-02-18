Andoni Lakabeg is the only player who has played for Athletic and Villarreal, that now collaborates in the training of the Athletic Infants on a return to Lezama, where he trained as a footballer and person with the generation of ’68: “I am very excited about my new role, every time this game arrives I am a bit of a protagonist for this “, launches before Sunday’s stake in San Mamés between his two former teams by the one who was named in his day as the best right-back in LaLiga by the magazine Don Ball.

A Lakabeg who weighed 60 kilos, but was fast and anticipated the forwards as his line of action, in an Athletic de los Alkorta, Larrazabal, Andrinua, Urrutia, Garitano, Mendiguren or Ziganda, with Kendall first and Heynckes later: “In a divided ball I never raised my leg. We enjoyed two wonderful years with Heynckes, we entered UEFA and with feelings of playing very football”, 212 games before going through Celta and stop at Villarreal to return to military Biscay at SD Leioa, Indautxu or Balmaseda. “It is normal that there are ups and downs, you never know when this strange moment is going to come, and it is happening now, but Villarreal is a great team,” he says in the SER from Bilbao when he was a member of the yellow club, he had no “or Sports City” and they trained on dirt pitches, although Fernando Roig drove the club to levels unimaginable at the time: “It has become a very important team at the European level. The president did not go crazy and insisted with the same project and the same idea of ​​grassroots football, He went back up, he has settled down and strengthened in the new promotion to First “, Lakabeg relates with admiration.