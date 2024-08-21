Mexico City.- Andrés Lajous, Secretary of Mobility of the Government of Mexico City, will also join Claudia Sheinbaum’s Cabinet.

At the end of her press conference on Tuesday, the president-elect confirmed – in response to a direct question and off-screen – that Lajous will join her team.

He also confirmed that Marina Robles, current Secretary of the Environment of Mexico City, will join the Cabinet, although in neither case did she reveal in what position. Just yesterday, Robles revealed that she will be part of the expanded Cabinet; she did not reveal in which department, but she said that she is related to the environment.

Both Lajous and Robles attended a private meeting between Sheinbaum and members of her next Cabinet on Monday at a hotel in the south of the city.

Today at the transition house, Sheinbaum announced the appointment of Tatiana Clouthier as the next head of the Institute for Mexicans Abroad (IME).