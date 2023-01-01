The fall of Diego Laínez is in a complex limbo for the Mexican. The previous season, the Mexican became an eternal substitute within Betis, playing no more than 400 minutes in all the games of a club that even played in the Europa League. Thus, the right winger and the team from the city of Seville agreed to leave on loan to Portugal, a move that has had zero positive impact on the Mexican’s career.
His inactivity in the first semester with Sporting Braga was terrifying, the Mexican went from being a change option to a total discard, a fact that left him out of Qatar 2022 and now, once activity has resumed within football Portugal at the league level, Diego has been relegated by the coaching staff of the Portuguese club, a fact that could end sooner or later in the departure of Lainez.
Diego has been left out of Sporting’s last two calls and there is no injury report from the club that could justify his absence. In addition, the team works perfectly without needing the presence of the player trained in América on the field, which makes Lainez an expendable part of Braga’s plans if the coaching staff and the club so wish. At the moment there is no information that places Diego out of the club, what is a fact is that he again aims to add a few minutes in the next 6 months.
#Laínez #returns #route #uncertainty
Leave a Reply