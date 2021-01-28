Diego Lainez, Mexican player of Betis, announced on his social networks this Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. “Hello friends, I want to inform you by this means that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am well, isolated and at home, with mild symptoms. Sad for the moment it arrives and for not being able to be with the team. But I will return more strong and eager, “said the Aztec winger.

The alarms had gone off again in the morning. An inconclusive result in Lainez’s PCR invited the club to a second test that confirmed the case of the Mexican, who is already isolated at his home complying with the Health protocol. There have already been several positive cases of coronavirus in the current Betis squad, the last being Montoya, Joaquín and Guarded just in the run-up to the derby against Sevilla.

Lainez did not exercise in the morning with his teammates, but as there was no prior contact between the Mexican and the rest of the players, the session could be held normally. Manuel Pellegrini is left without an important piece of his scheme for the next League duels and with the long-awaited appointment of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals just around the corner.

The Mexican had made a place for himself in the Verdiblanco starting eleven since the beginning of this 2021 and he had managed to reflect his best version of the game since he arrived at Betis two years ago. The coach has pieces to replace the Mexican on the pitch, especially after Joaquín’s figure appears brightly and the youth squad player Aitor Ruibal has recovered.