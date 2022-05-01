Mexico. The singer Laine Hardy, winner of the 17th season of American Idol 2019, was arrestedis reported on various news portals.

Laine Hardy was arrested last Friday after being accused of planting a secret microphone in his ex-girlfriend’s college dorm, authorities say.

Hardy is 21 years old, originally from Livingston, Louisiana, and faces one charge of interception and disclosure of wire communications, electronic or oral.

The crime that Hardy would have committed is considered a felony, according to Louisiana State University (LSU) spokesman Ernie Ballard.

It would be the same singer who would turn himself in to the LSU police and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Frank Holthaus, the attorney for Hardy, C., told USA Today that his client “has been and will continue to cooperate fully with the Louisiana State University Police Department in this matter.”

It transpires that a woman and her roommate would have found the recording device on April 6 and immediately informed the police.

Hardy’s ex-girlfriend told the officers that he had left the microphone there because he seemed to know details of her life that she hadn’t told him; Through his social networks, he asks his fans for respect and privacy in the face of the situation he is going through now.

It is also made public that in the event that Laine Hardy is found guilty by the authorities He would face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of ten thousand dollars.