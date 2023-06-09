













Its launch is on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the series and from what has been announced it is a mystery title. The name of this proposal is Layer 3301: De-Cipher and it is a ‘alternate reality game’ or ARG.

Before it is available, the makers published a special website. The development of this playable proposal is under the supervision of producer Yasuyuki Ueda.

He was the one who produced Serial Experiments Lain, so he’s in good hands. He also participates in Anique Corporation in collaboration with the digital collectibles animation studio Kasagi. The idea is to offer an immersive experience to the player.

Fountain: Twitter.

It is through Layer 3301: De-Cipher that players will be able to experience the enigmatic world that appears in Serial Experiments Line. In order to access this game it is necessary to have a Protocol Key.

Fans will be able to use it to interact with digital elements to unlock new story elements.

When you complete the puzzles you face you will receive exclusive digital, real and fictional items. But it will not be the only thing.

They will also be able to get animation cells used in the production of the anime of Serial Experiments Line. For fans of the work of Ueda and the now-defunct Triangle Staff animation studio, it’s great.

For what has been disclosed Layer 3301: De-Cipher it will be available to everyone who purchases the Protocol Key. The launch of this article will be before the end of June 2023, so it is convenient to be aware.

Fountain: Twitter.

The website of this game It is now available but as expected it is in Japanese. Fortunately, it has an English version for international fans. The original anime came out in April 1998 and comprises 13 episodes.

His cyberpunk proposal and that he played with a global network similar to the Internet enchanted many people. Especially since he also had touches of psychological thriller and even technological horror.

