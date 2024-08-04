Laima Vaikule spoke about the illness she experienced when she “hated people”

Singer Laima Vaikule said that she went through a period when she “simply hated people.” Her words leads “TVNZ”.

However, the singer noted that despite the special view that opens up to the world during illness, “it does not mean that you think correctly.” After Vaikule overcame cancer, she developed a “mad love for people.” Referring to the priest to whom she turned, she concluded that it was a “test.”

In April 2022, the artist announced that she had flown to the United States due to health problems. The singer did not specify what kind of medical care she went to another country for.

Laima Vaikule first encountered breast cancer in the 1990s. After treatment in the United States, she was able to achieve remission.