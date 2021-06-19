Zaki Fateen was born into a large artistic family, as he is the son of the late artist Laila Murad and his father, the well-known director Fateen Abdel Wahab, and his last artwork was the “Covid 21” series during the Ramadan 2021 season.

shock start

Fateen told Sky News Arabia: “The beginning of my feeling of fatigue was pain in my knees, and I thought it was from lack of movement, but things got complicated to walking with difficulty. I started feeling that I could not go down the stairs and walk slowly. At the same time, the doctor asked me to perform a brain scan, and it turned out that I suffer from stage 4 cancer.

Fateen continued his talk about the first steps he took after learning about his illness, saying: “The first day was the most difficult. I was very sad, and on the second day I passed the stage of sadness and became in contact with the doctors to receive the appropriate treatment.”

transcend sorrows

Fateen explained that what helped him to overcome the psychological ordeal was that he had lung cancer two years ago, also in the fourth stage.

He continued, “I received chemotherapy at that time. I had 6 sessions at a rate of one every 3 weeks. The lung condition is now reassuring, and surely x-rays should be done soon to be sure.”

Regarding the difficulties Fateen faced during this period, he said: “I feel a severe headache every 3 or 4 hours a day, and I take a lot of painkillers, and at the same time I have difficulty moving.”

back to acting

The artist advised everyone with cancer to have faith and hope for recovery and defeating the disease, and added: “I was able to overcome lung cancer because my will was good and I had faith in my recovery. I was optimistic that I would overcome this stage.”

When asked if he would return to acting, he explained, “I can only judge at the moment after receiving full treatment. There are 12 radiotherapy sessions remaining.”

The Egyptian artist revealed that the Syndicate of Acting Professions contacted him and strongly supported him, whether in his first illness when he had lung cancer, or the second, pointing out that the first person to contact him after learning of his illness was his brother.

He said that the first person who spoke to him from the artistic community after learning about the disease was Yusra, who had a very good family relationship, as well as Laila Elwi, Rania Youssef and other artists.

And about his ambitions in the coming period, he said: “I was preparing for a program about Egyptian comedy and tried to prepare for it well, but I cannot do that now and I will try as much as possible to achieve this ambition after recovery.”