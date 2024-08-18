My name is Laila Basim, I am 30 years old and I was born in the north of Afghanistan, in Faizabad, in the province of Badakhshan, 260 kilometres from Kabul. I graduated in Economics and, after passing a competitive exam in 2017, I became a civil servant, working in the Ministry of Economy. But in August 2021, after the Taliban returned to power, three years ago now, I lost my job, like so many other women in my country. That day, unemployed, confined to my house, I saw myself as a poor woman with no chance of fighting to fulfil the dreams I aspired to.

The rise of the Taliban brought with it an endless list of restrictions on women: in March 2023, the Ministry of Education announced that it was closing the doors of schools to us; in December 2023, it decreed that we were expelled from universities. Since then, no woman or girl over the age of 12 can attend any kind of class in my country. We have also been purged from civil service positions and even deprived of the most basic social life: we cannot even go to the doctor alone, without a man, even if we are dying. Over these harsh years, the Taliban have passed more than 80 decrees aimed at curtailing our lives: from warning taxi drivers not to admit women under penalty of flogging or fines to prohibiting us from travelling alone for a distance of more than 70 kilometres, without the company of a man; from the right to choose a husband to the prohibition of entering a public park or a garden.

Over the past three years, I have witnessed the atrocities committed by the Taliban. I myself have witnessed, in my home province, the shooting death of a young girl, a neighbour of mine, killed by her brother because she opposed a forced marriage. And in December 2022, while I was also in Badakhshan, I saw the Taliban sentence 70 people, including 11 women, who were publicly punished. Two of these women were stoned to death for not wearing the hijab in the street. And the Taliban did not even provide a single piece of evidence that this was true. Many of these crimes have remained hidden from the eyes of the media. I have also seen clerics branded as infidels by the Taliban and shot to death, and bodies of young girls appearing on the sidewalks in the mornings. There are too many crimes to count or remember.

Those who think freely and are against excluding women from society have opposed this oppression. Women too: some of us have taken to the streets to demand equality and justice since the Taliban arrived, like the group I am part of, which we have called the Spontaneous Movement of Women Protesters of Afghanistan.

I lost an unborn child because of my participation in these protests. This happened on August 13, 2022, one year after the arrival of the Taliban. We went out into the streets to protest on the occasion of that Black Day in Afghanistan. The Taliban dispersed us with gunfire and forced us to take refuge in a basement. After finding us, they came in and beat us out. I was pregnant at the time and as a result of the beatings, when I returned home I had a miscarriage.

Laila Basim, second from left, at a protest in Kabul in May 2022. Image courtesy of her.

That didn’t stop me from protesting. When the Taliban closed the school gates to women, we went out into the streets again. This time they came with baton-wielding female police officers. They beat me so badly that my legs were bruised for a month. But we tried again: at another planned demonstration against the closure of schools, I showed up early at the agreed protest square to see if there was any trouble. I did so because I was one of the ringleaders of the group. And sure enough, I found members of the Taliban government intelligence waiting for us in cars with tinted windows. When they saw me, they came towards me. A plainclothes intelligence officer interrogated me and warned me that if we didn’t call off the demonstration, they would take away those who participated, including me, so that no one would ever hear from us again. The threat terrified me so much that I was unable to do anything other than lower my head and leave the square.

My house has been raided and searched twice in the same day by Taliban intelligence officers. Over the past three years, I have changed my residence every three months, and when the repression became too dangerous – and I noticed that my colleagues were being arrested – I left Kabul and took refuge in Badakhshan, disappearing from the media for a while.

Another way of protesting was to set up a library for women in Kabul, which we called Zan, which means “woman” in Dari, the Persian dialect spoken by 70% of the Afghan population. We lent books and gave courses and talks. One of our intentions was to promote reading and culture among women and girls. The other was to challenge the Taliban and show them our opposition. They tried from the beginning to close it. In fact, twice we found a lock on the door. We forced the lock and continued. But the Taliban did not stop. They continually harassed the staff who served us and the women who came to borrow books or read. They harassed us every day, censuring us of what we did. We received phone calls ordering us not to open it again. They came every day and monitored the area, which frightened the women, who did not dare to enter. In the end, faced with such harassment, we had to close down and take the books to store them at home.

A niece, desperate and hopeless after being denied the chance to continue her first-year engineering classes at university, came to me one day and asked, “What do I do?” I encouraged her to join us. And when she joined a demonstration in Kabul outside the university to demand that it be reopened to women, the police came and dispersed us. They arrested six women, including my niece: they were interrogated for six hours and forced to record video statements before being released on bail. Over the past three years, six of my colleagues have been jailed for participating in demonstrations. Some for 12 days. Others for seven months.

I am married, I have a small daughter and I can say after these three years that living under the laws of the Taliban is like suffering a slow death. But to the question of whether I am afraid to sign this article of denunciation, the answer is simple: no, never. I have been beaten, persecuted and insulted, but I will continue to protest.

A group of women at one of the cultural workshops at the Zan library in Kabul, when it was still open. Photo courtesy of the library.

