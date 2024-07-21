Laila Obaid Salem Mutawa Al Yamahi, an Arabic language teacher at Marbah Secondary School (Girls), confirmed that “the teacher is a student of knowledge throughout his life.”

She explained that “a creative teacher has a constant passion for knowledge, possesses a culture of innovation and uses it to guide and motivate his students.”

She pointed out that she has been practicing the teaching profession for 27 years, during which she took it upon herself to develop programs and launch initiatives to empower female students, embrace the talented ones among them, and encourage them to be creative. Seven creative writers have graduated from among her students, and dozens of outstanding students in various fields.

“Since joining the teaching profession, I have been keen to launch projects and initiatives that encourage female students to discover their talents. I have launched many initiatives, including the ‘Echoes of Talent’ initiative in 2014, which is concerned with hosting talented male and female students from various schools in the country, and organizing competitions and exhibitions for them. The ‘Rawaq’ project is to spread the culture of reading among members of society. It is a smart mobile cart that contains books and various educational and knowledge tools, and moves between institutions and schools to encourage reading. The ‘House of Creativity’ project is to adopt talents in the creative arts, in addition to preparing a resource room, a club of literary masterpieces, and a book café corner,” she said.

Al Yamahi’s achievements included dozens of educational research papers, including “Drops of Love in Al Mutanabbi’s Poetry,” “Chat: A Danger Threatening the Language of Dad,” “Psychological Guidance,” and “Oral Expression in the Foundation Stage.”

She also made sure to implement a number of creative programs in education. She pointed out that she received many educational awards during her career, including the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Gulf Teacher, the Sharjah Education Award, the Khalifa Educational Award for the Creative Teacher Category, the Khalifa Educational Award for Creativity in Teaching Arabic, the Qudwa Forum Shield for Teachers, and hundreds of certificates of honor from various educational bodies in the country and the region.