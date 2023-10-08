Furthermore, work on the releases has been confirmed again PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch which will be published at a later date.

Developer Brainwashing Gang and publisher Headup Games have announced the release date of Laika: Aged Throug Blood on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, set for next October 19, 2023 via a new official trailer that you can view below.

A metroidvania on two wheels with a western setting

Laika: Aged Throug Blood was presented as a “motorvania“, a term coined by the authors to describe a metroidvania on two wheels, with the adventure taking place mainly on board a motorbike.

Set in an inspirational post-apocalyptic land westernthe game tells the story of a tribe oppressed by occupying forces and a coyote-like warrior mother who embarks on a path of vengeance to reclaim what her people have lost.

On our pages you will find the test of Laika: Aged Through Blood, in which we explain that we were positively impressed by the excellent mix of the game mechanics based on motorbikes and choreographic shootings and by the post-apocalyptic setting of the adventure.