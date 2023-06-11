After a two-year radio silence, we reviewed during the Future Games Show Laika: Aged Through Blood, the Western-inspired “motorvania” by Brainwash Gang. For the occasion we have seen a new trailer and the arrival of one has been announced demos on Steamscheduled for June 19, 2023.

Furthermore, the development team has revealed that the game will arrive in the course of 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, as well as on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Laika: Aged Through Blood is a motorvania, a term coined by the developers to describe a two-wheeled, western-inspired Metroidvania set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. The game tells the story of a tribe oppressed by the occupying forces and the personal story of a coyote-like warrior mother who embarks on an endless path of revenge to take back what her people have lost.

“Ride, jump and blast your way through the massive hand-drawn world on your trusty motorcycle.” reads the description. “Run through the wasteland and perform dangerous jumps, shoot enemies in slow motion and reload your gun by performing a backflip! Use skill-based power-ups and keep fighting challenging battles against big bosses!”