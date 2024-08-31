Yesterday, Friday 31 August, around 7 pm, another small Caretta caretta turtle emerged from the Laigueglia nest, followed by another 36 small turtles that, under the eyes of Arpal biologists, volunteers and experts from Delfini del Ponente on 24-hour monitoring shifts and in constant contact with experts from GLIT – Genoa Aquarium, Arpal, University of Genoa and the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Val d’Aosta – and many curious adult and child swimmers, reached the sea. During the night, two more newborn Caretta caretta turtles emerged from the nest and entered the water. With these new born, a total of 87 specimens have emerged from the Laigueglia nest. “The nest is in full production, and has given us other extraordinary emotions on this warm late August evening. Families and children of tourists, guests and residents are happy and enthusiastic to have had the opportunity to live this experience in Laigueglia” comments Alessandro Chirivi of the municipal administration of Laigueglia



