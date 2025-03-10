“Every day is special because I’m still alive.” Six words, under the umbrella of an inexhaustible smile, the one that always accompanies him and despite everything, which serves to understand who Loida Zabala is (Losar de la Vera, Cáceres, 1987) and why, today, today … For today, it is a true resilience and overcoming icon. Because behind each Spanish championship, of each record, of each step forward, there is unwavering faith: to believe that dreams and goals are much more powerful than cancer.

His story is marked, despite his overwhelming optimism, for tragedy. She was a girl, smiling as now, when with eleven years she suffers from myelitis that leaves her a month in the hospital. That infection leaves her in a wheelchair, but, far from any mortal could imagine, she thinks that, from there, her life “began to be much better.” He believes it. He believes it firmly: «Everything I did stand up, I do so; If I had not been in a wheelchair I would not be elite athlete, nor would it be who I am now, ”he says. He spent a month in the hospital and remembers that, when they told him that he could leave “those four walls, even if he was in a wheelchair, he felt” free. “

Perhaps that day is the one that puts the first stone of the Zabala Laida that everyone knows today. She acknowledges that it is “optimistic and cheerful,” but that “it has not been on purpose.” Simply, he says, with all the naturalness of the world, that he has “focused so much on his dreams” that he has been able to with any rod. He was able to face the disability, he was able to face an episode of “ill -treatment in 2012” and can be with incurable lung cancer.

In 2023, with several Paralympic Games already behind him, having been champion of Spain tropemente times and also European champion, Laida give the news that “nobody expects to receive.” They tell him that he has cancer. The forecast is not good. And she, first, stays in a state of shock. Until, as he did with eleven years, he seeks to get up: “I didn’t want to play a background, I knew I could take it in a very sad way, but I remembered how I reacted to my partner’s ill -treatment, focusing on the Paralympic Games in London, and now I had to focus on those in Paris.”

He focused. And it arrived. She believes that her motivation “survive.” He believes that sport makes him focus only on what he wants to get and not on the problem. Focus on “dreams, on objectives.” That path took, indeed, to Paris, where while fighting aggressive lung cancer, he put on his clothing, with the colors of Spain, to compete and win something much more important and transcendent than a medal: respect, love and admiration of the whole world.

After the effervescence in which he was involved with his participation in the last Paralympic Games, his life returned to normal – and by normality what only she has become normal. These months, he has continued working, improving and competing, while receiving a treatment, in pills, which lasts a maximum of two or three years: “This is so, is to extend life a little more, as far as we arrive.”

His secret, if he keeps any, seems simple. And within the reach of anyone. His secret is that in his day to day everything he does has to “passionate”: “Every day is special because I am still alive.” It should be everyone’s maximum. But where appropriate, it takes it by flag and practice.

Train and train

Optimism and, of course, “train, train and train.” Shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, he lifted 40kg weight. “I could not leave the car alone,” or “move from the couch to the chair.” In a life of spikes and valleys, I was in the deepest of the holes, but continued training. In a year, it has gone from those 40kg, to lift 100kg, beat a new record and be champion of Spain of adapted weightlifting.

Los Angeles 2028. They would be their sixth games and go for them. «I wish I can see an alarm that I have on my mobile, scheduled on the day, in theory, I should not keep alive. That is one of my goals, to be able to see it ». The alarm is titled “You are still alive.” That is his challenge, teasing the disease, going further and being in Los Angeles: “As it was difficult to go to Paris and we were, it is also possible to go to Los Angeles.”

Laida Zabala, during the interview with ABC



Antonio Hidalgo





His cancer has no cure, but Laida says he is not afraid. He has “assumed,” although he is afraid of his family, “they want to think that I will continue to live many more years, they don’t want to talk about the subject.”

Laida, which receives us in a recognized hotel in Badajoz hours before receiving another public recognition, is for all this, for its history, for its achievements and for its resilience, a reference in its land, Extremadura, and something further. He is aware that he has “motivated many people.” That makes him happy. As much as those dreams that have marked and continue to mark their life. The next one, the closest, is to beat the weight launch record, the sport that has begun to practice and that already dominates: “Before cancer, I believed that I had all the time in the world to start doing things, now I know I can’t let them happen.” That is his great lesson: life always, despite everything, deserves to dream her.