Emma McConville was thrilled when she landed a job as a geologist with Exxon Mobil in 2017. She was assigned to work in a giant oil field off the coast of Guyana.

But after oil prices plummeted during the pandemic, she was fired on a video call in late 2020. “I probably passed out halfway through,” McConville recalled.

Just four months later, he landed a job at Fervo, a start-up in Houston, Texas, that aims to harness geothermal energy below the Earth’s surface. Today he oversees the design of two Fervo projects in Nevada and Utah, and earns more than Exxon.

“Covid allowed me to turn around,” he said. “Covid was an impetus for renewable energy, not just for me but for many of my colleagues.”

Oil and gas companies laid off an estimated 160,000 American workers in 2020 and hired cautiously over the past two years. But many renewable companies expanded rapidly after the initial shock of the pandemic wore off, hiring geologists, engineers and other workers from companies like Exxon and Chevron. Half of Fervo’s 38 employees come from fossil fuel companies, including BP, Hess and Chesapeake Energy.

Executives and workers at energy centers say a steady stream of people is switching from fossil fuels to jobs in the renewable energy field. The overall numbers suggest that these trajectory changes are becoming more common. Employment in oil, gas and coal has not recovered to its pre-pandemic levels. But the number of jobs in renewable energy, including the solar, wind, geothermal and battery power businesses, is increasing.

The oil and gas industry had about 700,000 fewer workers last year than it did six years earlier, a decline of more than 20 percent. Much of that decline had to do with the slowdown in the shale drilling boom and increased automation. By comparison, wind energy employment grew nearly 20 percent between 2016 and 2021, to more than 113,000 workers.

In more than a dozen interviews, energy workers and executives said they had switched to renewable energy because they felt the best days of the oil and gas industry were behind them. Others said they were no longer willing to tolerate the extreme swings in oil and gas prices, and the accompanying cycle of rapid hiring followed by crushing layoffs. Many said that concerns about climate change, which is mainly caused by the burning of fossil fuels, were a factor in their decision.

Jean Paul Beebe negotiated land leases for oil and gas companies before he was laid off at the start of the pandemic. He now works for Enel North America, a developer of renewable projects that is owned by an Italian energy company. He was earning well when shale drilling was booming, he said, but economic downturns took their toll.

“It’s a mental roller coaster,” Beebe said. “From what I know now about renewables, it’s absolutely more stable.”

Oil and gas executives say there are still many good years of employment for their industry.

“A lot of people have been brainwashed that oil and gas are on the way out,” he said. “The oil industry is vastly outpacing renewables and will be for a long time,” said Trent Latshaw, chief executive of Latshaw Drilling, which operates rigs in Oklahoma and Texas.

But even Latshaw recognized that renewable energy was growing in importance.

Sunnova Energy, a Houston-based solar and battery provider, doubled its office space last year. “A lot of people come from oil and gas and say, ‘Hey, I’m ready for a change,’” said Anthony Cervantes, who interviews candidates.

By: CLIFFORD KRAUSS