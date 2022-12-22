Since Microsoft brought him to the US 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house. “You could say I achieved the American dream,” said Jain, 43, a software engineer from India who lives in Bellevue, Washington.

However, in October, he fell victim to the Cuts hitting the tech industry. On the verge of securing permanent residency, known as a green card, after a 12-year wait, Jain now faced the prospect of leaving the US unless she quickly found another job.

After years of runaway growth, the US tech sector has hit the brakes amid rising inflation and recession concerns. A flood of hiring has given way to drastic cuts to reduce expenses.

Losing a job is a blow to any worker. However, foreigners with temporary work visas must find employment within 60 days at another company that is willing to sponsor their visas, or they must leave.

And many of them risk losing their chance to obtain permanent residence after years of delay.

So far this year, more than 146,000 tech workers have been laid off, says Layoffs.fyi, which tracks them. The cuts have caused foreign workers to scramble to find other jobs and seek alternative solutions, such as transferring to temporary visitor status to buy time.

“The magnitude of the layoffs is like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” said Tahmina Watson, an immigration attorney in Seattle who has received a flurry of calls from laid off aliens.

“Tech companies are not only laying off people in record numbers, but they are also freezing hiring, and therefore there are probably few job alternatives for immigrant workers.”

Jain is among tens of thousands of Indian engineers who for years have been creating software at information technology companies like Cisco, on social media platforms like Meta and online retailers like Amazon.

Due to its crucial role, and a shortage of American graduates with degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM), many foreign workers are also being sponsored by their employers to obtain permanent residence.

While waiting for approval, immigrants have made their lives in the US, have had American children and put down roots.

Most hold highly-skilled worker visas known as H-1Bs.

More than 500,000 of them have such a visa, the highest number coming from India, followed by China, with the majority in science and technology fields. Demand for such talent has skyrocketed as the US economy has become more reliant on technology.

From 2000 to 2019, the number of technology workers in the American country rose 44 percent, from 7.5 million to 10.8 million.

This year, US employers filed more than 480,000 applications for the 85,000 H-1B visas availableand as in previous years, the Government resorted to a lottery to distribute them.

However, the recent layoffs have upended the lives of workers in the US. To stay, they must find a company that is willing to pay to renew their H-1B visas and the fees associated with their green card applications, if they are in process.

“A new employer must agree to spend up to $20,000 extra for an H-1B worker,” said Jonathan Grode, a Philadelphia-based employment immigration attorney.

Companies that thrived in the wake of the pandemic, such as Amazon, DoorDash and Netflix, have seen less demand as consumer behavior resumes pre-pandemic patterns.

After The New York Times reported that Amazon planned to lay off 10,000 workers, the company’s CEO Andy Jassy confirmed to employees last month that the cuts would happen, but did not specify a number.

Microsoft paid Jain a severance package that gives him a mattress, and he said the company had been a good employer for 17 years, three of them while working in India.

However, even with his experience, finding another job has been difficult, due to the wave of layoffs and the suspension of hiringhe explained. But then her green card arrived. His ability to live in the US no longer depended on his employment.

“Now the stress is much less,” said Jain, who is married with two children.

By: MIRIAM JORDAN