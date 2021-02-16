“Now we have to consider doing something before to try to get a feeling, although it is not possible with the Extreme E car, but with some other type of vehicle.” That counted Laia sanz in AS after the Dakar, he already warned of his intentions and just a month after the rally ended they have come true. The Catalan returns to the desert to compete in the Baja Dubai on four wheels, specifically, with a South Racing team buggy, one of the most prominent in side by side, and very well accompanied on her right, nothing less than with Lucas Cruz.

That’s it, Carlos Sainz has lent his co-pilot to his Extreme E partner so that you have the best possible support in your debut in competition with a car and arrive prepared for the start of the new electric championship on April 3 in Al Ula (Saudi Arabia). “Train and learn for Extreme E”, that is the main objective of Laia on the two days of the Baja, Friday and Saturday, with the Can-Am Maverick X3 to avoid getting into the electric SUV with no more driving experience than she had in the MotorLand tests in December.

“I need to do kilometers and, although it is a Baja and we only run two days, it will go very well for me, it will be very positive”, assures the Catalan, who will also benefit from this test to pursue another of her goals: to race the next Dakar by car. Each time it is something that she wants more and is surrounded by the best: “I am very grateful to Carlos for all the support he is giving me, and also to Lucas for accompanying me in this learning process. It is an honor and a luxury to have him in my first race. He has a lot of experience and will surely teach me and give me a lot of advice.

“It will be my first time in a buggy with a co-driver and almost everything will be new for me, but I like new challenges and I am very motivated. I hope to finish satisfied, to have learned to go through the dunes with a buggy, to listen to the instructions of a co-pilot, to drive on sand … “, Laia adds about what will undoubtedly be a new experience for her in the desert despite all the experiences she has already lived in it. 426 kilometers in a buggy, most of them in special stages, to start what he hopes will be his new life on four wheels.