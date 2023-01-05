Laia Sanz (Corbera de Llobregat, Barcelona, ​​37 years old) clings to the Dakar Rally caravan. In her shoes, others would have thrown in the towel on her. In an edition where she is suffering like never before and which has brought her to the brink of tears, anger and frustration, the Barcelonan once again experienced personal hell in the fifth stage of the test. A brutal accident, from which both she and her co-driver, Maurizio Gerini, fortunately escaped unharmed, left them stranded for four hours at km 28 of a 374 special.

They had rolled over several times and had moved more than 100 meters after hitting a bad pothole on a flat area on the sand. a. “The important thing is that we are in one piece, because the blow has been very strong. We have turned the bell five times, ”he commented upon his arrival at the camp. His Astara had been destroyed, practically for scrapping, but the mechanics of this test have a saintly hand. The team put all its resources into trying to repair the vehicle and achieved its objective despite the poor condition of the four axles, with the suspension arms and knuckles broken due to the violent impact with the ground, still hard from the torrential rains of the Tuesday. “I want to thank Sergio Vallejo and Mario González for stopping to help us and accompanying us throughout the special, and also the assistance truck who have done a super job repairing the damage”, thanked Sanz.

Oscar Fuertes, team leader, who gave them a 20% chance of completing the stage after reviewing the first images of the incident, celebrated the intervention of the team’s fourth car, driven by Sergio Vallejo, and the assistance truck from Javier Jacoste. Together they were able to get all the necessary parts and repair the irreparable. The question remained: “We’ll see if we can get there.”

Sanz, who had an accident at 10:30 a.m. (local time) resumed the march around 2:30 p.m. He had a window of almost 12 hours to complete the stage, and he needed 11h05m49s to complete it. He resisted under the minimum, but with great pride, to avoid the first abandonment of his Dakarian career, where he has accumulated 13 participations. The Barcelonan, recognized for her notable performances in the motorcycle category -she was ninth overall in 2015-, had just signed her best stage result on four wheels in her second season competing in the car rally.

In the fourth stage, also starting and finishing in Ha’il, he finished in 20th position, 45m09s behind the winner, the Frenchman Sébastien Loeb (BRX). The Corbera driver lost all her chances in the general classification, where she had set her goal of finishing in the top 15, after suffering a day of calamities in the second special, which was a real carnage for a large number of vehicles. There she lost more than six hours at the finish line and arrived disheartened and exhausted at her motorhome.

She almost couldn’t stop the tears as she ate some reheated macaroni while bemoaning the accumulated bad luck. “Everything has happened to us, we got to go eighth,” he explained to EL PAÍS as midnight on Tuesday approached. A broken asparagus just annoyed them a day in which everything happened to them. They had a puncture at km 20, the car did not respond when she gave the gas and stumbled due to an electrical failure in the slow sections and, when they were among the top ten, the breakage sank them. The breakdown caused them to have to wait several hours to be assisted (it was one of the few pieces they did not have with them) and, resigned, she and her co-pilot made a bonfire to pass the bad drink.

At dawn, Sanz woke up wanting to enjoy the test despite the misfortune. “It’s time to be positive and leave yesterday behind,” he commented. In a Dakar without truce for all the participants, the Corbera rider suffered another blow and got back up. She doesn’t quit. It is made of another paste

