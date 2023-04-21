Things got tense in “At the bottom there is room”! In the 201st episode of the América TV series, Alessia became jealous of all the attention that Laia is receiving at Francesca’s. From one moment to the next, while they were in the kitchen, Diego Montalbán’s daughter got fed up and confronted her new assistant in front of all the staff. However, Cristóbal’s lover did not remain silent and she told him all the truths about her in a matter of seconds. With what words did she attack her?

Laia, the new enemy of Alessia and July

Since she arrived at the Maldini-Montalbán house, Laia has been a headache for July, since she gets Cristóbal in trouble. Also, after the Spanish cook won the congratulations of the diners at Francesca’s, it was Alessia who lost patience. This time, and corrupted by her jealousy, she faced her.

“Who is the chef here?”Alessia asked with a challenging look. “You, Alessia, but you are an empirical cook, not a professional”, replied Laia, who also added that she was only head of the kitchen because her father is the owner. The Peruvian assured that she had earned the position thanks to her efforts.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast on television on América TV from Monday to Friday. Also, you can watch it online through the América TVGO website, where it is broadcast simultaneously with TV. Also, their official Youtube channel uploads the episodes in two parts after they air.

