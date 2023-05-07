Alex Bejar He reached “Al fondo hay sitio” as Laia and it went down well with the public; However, her constant friction with Alessia Montalbán has divided fans. The situation worsened when the Spanish woman was promoted to the position of chef in charge of her. She got fussy and Diego’s daughter threw a plate of food on top of her because of her superior attitude. With all this, the América Televisión series has turned the young European into a kind of villain and even the actress who plays her is very clear about it.

Laia, from loved to hated in “AFHS”?

Laia has fallen in love with thousands since she was included in “AFHS” and Alex Béjar seems to be delighted with all the scenes she is filming for the program, even the one in which a plate of marinade is spilled on her from head to toe. This was evidenced in a recent tiktok in which he also explained that now his fans no longer love his character so much.

Laia practically snatched the position from the blonde-haired. The true face of the Spanish has emerged little by little. Although there are those who loathe her, this dark side of the character has not disappointed others. “I do like your character,” commented a Béjar fan in the video and the actress replied: “Thank you! Now people hate him.” Has it divided the fandom so much? The truth is that yes, but he seems to remain as one of the most striking ‘jales’ of the new season.

Where to see “In the background there is a place” FREE ONLINE?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:40 pm on the América TV channel, just after the “EEG” program. To enjoy this series, you only need to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

Also, it can be seen completely FREE, LIVE and online. To do this, you need to visit the official page of América TVGO, an online streaming platform that offers the full episodes of previous seasons.

