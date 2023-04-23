Laia (played by Alex Bejar) continues to stir things up in “At the bottom there is room”. Since she joined Francesca’sthe Spanish woman has had several brushes with Alessia, the chef in charge of the restaurant during the absence of Diego Montalbán. However, the altercations they have had do not compare to the one they recently staged in a tense scene, in which the shouting and arrogance put aside any light of kindness. Of course, none wanted to give in, at least at the beginning.

“AFHS”: what happened between Laia and Alessia?

Laia was trying to teach Alessia a trick, but Diego’s daughter couldn’t take it anymore and rebuked her: “Who’s the chef here?” Given this, Cristóbal’s lover did not think twice about answering her boss in the same tone: “You, Alessia. But you are an experiential cook, not a professional. (…) As far as I know, you haven’t studied cooking and you’re only here because your father is the owner. Or am I wrong?”.

After that, the boss commented that her effort has earned her position, in addition to her practice in the field. Laia, for her part, commented that her studies reinforce her expertise, but then she only managed to reduce the tension and the dispute ended up being completely diluted, although without removing the bitter taste of the environment.

