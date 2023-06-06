Laia and Cristóbal’s romance has come to an end in “Al fondo hay sitio”. In the last episode of the América TV series, July’s best friend received an unexpected call from his girlfriend in which she abruptly broke up with him. The young son of Diego Montalbán did not even have time to react to the harsh news. In such a way, now fans believe that this could be the final goodbye to the character played by the Spanish Alex Béjar, who has been absent for more than a month. Where is his character and why did he make such a radical decision?

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Silvio Fierro captivates women from Las Lomas and delays Diego Montalbán

Where is Laia and why did she end up with Cristóbal?

After being rejected by Alessia and July, Laia left the Maldini-Montalbán house and traveled to Cusco to clear her mind. In such a way, Cristóbal was left alone in Lima, since due to his responsibilities he could not accompany his lover. Worse yet, before he left he warned her that if he knew anyone, he would stick around.

Weeks later, the young Montalbán discovered a photograph on Laia’s networks, in which a boy appeared enjoying himself at a party, who was dubbed the “Damn brichero” thanks to Diego. Thus, a few days later, ‘Cris” greatest fear came true and, after a call, the Spanish woman ended her relationship with him in a matter of seconds.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: This was the passionate kiss between Joel and Macarena that had a bitter end

Will Alex Béjar no longer return to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The absence of Alex Béjar in “Al fondo hay sitio” has not gone unnoticed by fans of the series. More than a month has passed since the audience last saw her with Cristóbal and, after the news of her breakup, some viewers wonder if this is a way to say goodbye to Laia’s character.

Franco Pennano (Cristóbal) and Alex Béja (Laia) in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

At the moment, there is no official announcement by the América TV production about the return of Béjar. Likewise, although several fans ask her about her return in the videos on her TikTok page, the actress has not given any concrete explanation.

#Laia #ended #Cristóbal #quotAFHSquot #stay #brichero #Cusco #goodbye #Alex #Béjar