Laia and Alessia they don’t get along at all “At the bottom there is room”. Although at first it seemed that there could be no problems between the two, when the Spanish woman came to work at the restaurant, several moments of tension began to be felt in the América Televisión series. Now, a new incident at Francesca’s has unleashed the real quarrel between the two girls and the rough edges are far from being ironed out. What happened? In the following lines we tell you.

“There is room in the background” exposed a tense scene between Laia, Alessia and July after an incident at Francesca’s restaurant. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

YOU CAN SEE: Alessia attacked a client in “There is room in the background”: a mistake cost her her chef position [VIDEO]

Alessia is fired in “AFHS” and Laia celebrates

Francesca’s restaurant is not necessarily a very good environment to work in, but a recent discussion led to Laia and Alessia to an unexpected fate: the blonde-haired girl was fired as a chef by her own father. Now, she will become a waitress at the restaurant like her brother Cristóbal. Why did the ‘Noni’s’ husband come to that decision?

Well after that Alessia I lost control Diego talked with Laia and she told the restaurant owner that her daughter did not have the best of dealings with the staff. After telling her so, the Spanish woman had a smile on her face and she gave the feeling that she was happy to get away with it.

Fans seem to agree that Cristóbal’s girlfriend hides her dark side and could soon be the antagonist of fiction. “She is a wolf disguised as a sheep”, “Her true face of Laia comes out of her” and “That Laia turned out to be a villain”, are some of the comments that users have left on networks.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Tito’ returns renewed to “Al fondo hay sitio”: without wanting to be a ‘chela’ and in an elegant suit

“There is room at the bottom”: why was Alessia fired as a chef?

In case you missed it, Alessia made a serious mistake that cost her the chef’s job at Francesca’s. Specifically, she saw a diner that she looked like Jimmy and she believed it was him, so she threw the food on top of her without thinking twice, since he had deceived her about her accident.

After that impasse, Diego decided to make his daughter the new waitress and take her position as head chef. Will he replace it again? That would be yet to be seen.

#Laia #celebrates #dismissal #Alessia #chef #fans #quotAFHSquot #hate #quotWolf #sheeps #clothingquot