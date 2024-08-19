Lahti | The police suspect two men from Lahti of crimes in the Mukkula shooting

Lahti|The incident is being investigated as an illegal threat, causing danger and a firearms offence.

Police arrested a total of seven people last Friday in connection with the shooting In Mukkula, Lahti. Häme police informed about the matter on Monday afternoon.

The police say they are investigating the incidents under the criminal headings of illegal threats, causing danger and firearms offences.

The main suspects are two middle-aged men from Lahti. According to the police, all those arrested on Friday were released by noon on Monday.

The police say they will continue the preliminary investigation.

To the emergency center there were several reports of shootings on Timonkatu in Lahti in the early evening on Friday. Late on Friday, the police said they had arrested several people who were suspected of being involved in the events.

According to the police, several shots had been fired at the scene.

The situation temporarily caused danger to the residents of the nearby area, but no one was injured in connection with the events.