Lahti | The police suspect men in their 30s and 50s of the murder – dozens of people have been questioned

Lahti|The men are also suspected of a firearms offense and breaking the grave peace.

18.6. 16:38 | Updated 14:17

Police suspects two men from Paijäthämä of murder in connection with the homicide that took place in Lahti in December last year, the Häme police department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The 30- and 35-year-old men suspected of the murder are also suspected of a firearms offense and breach of peace.

An outdoorsman found suspicious tracks in a forest area south of Lahti last December. Häme police conducted an investigation in the area and connected the tracks to a 30-year-old man who was reported missing at the same time.

The victim was found hidden in a forest area on the east side of Lahti in January. The police won’t tell you more about the method, because it’s about matters related to a person’s private life that are kept secret.

Preliminary investigation during that time, the police questioned a total of 30 people. For extensive investigation material formed about 650 pages of preliminary investigation material. During the preliminary investigation, Häme police collected about 400 forensic samples and examined about 250 objects.

The crime was first investigated as murder, but the title of the crime changed later to murder. Based on the facts revealed in the act, the police suspect that the act was premeditated and a particularly raw and cruel way of doing it.

The police according to the date of the suspected murder is December 6. The other suspected crimes have taken place between the 6th and the 19th. between December

Correction 9.7. 2:10 p.m.: The age of the second suspect was erroneously stated to be 50 years earlier in the story. The suspects are 30 and 35 years old.