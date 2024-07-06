Saturday, July 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lahti | The man was moving in the center of Lahti with a starter pistol and a machete knife

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Lahti | The man was moving in the center of Lahti with a starter pistol and a machete knife
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the police, a man in his 20s is suspected of a firearm offense and possession of an object capable of harming another.

Police arrested a young man in Lahti who was in possession of a starter pistol and a machete knife, the Häme Police Department informs.

The police received a report at around one o’clock on the night between Friday and Saturday that there was a man holding a pistol in front of the restaurant Oldi on Lahti’s Aleksanterinkattu.

With the help of several patrols, the police found a 20-year-old man matching the characteristics on nearby Mariankatu, who was found in possession of a modified starting pistol and a 46-centimeter-long machete knife.

A trigger gun is a handgun-like object that can be used to launch bang cartridges. Starting pistols are used, for example, to give starting shots in sports competitions.

The police prepared for the use of weapons in the event of an arrest, but the situation ended peacefully.

The man is suspected of a firearm offense and possession of an object capable of harming another.

#Lahti #man #moving #center #Lahti #starter #pistol #machete #knife

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]