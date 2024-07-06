Lahti | The man was moving in the center of Lahti with a starter pistol and a machete knife

Lahti|According to the police, a man in his 20s is suspected of a firearm offense and possession of an object capable of harming another.

Police arrested a young man in Lahti who was in possession of a starter pistol and a machete knife, the Häme Police Department informs.

The police received a report at around one o’clock on the night between Friday and Saturday that there was a man holding a pistol in front of the restaurant Oldi on Lahti’s Aleksanterinkattu.

With the help of several patrols, the police found a 20-year-old man matching the characteristics on nearby Mariankatu, who was found in possession of a modified starting pistol and a 46-centimeter-long machete knife.

A trigger gun is a handgun-like object that can be used to launch bang cartridges. Starting pistols are used, for example, to give starting shots in sports competitions.

The police prepared for the use of weapons in the event of an arrest, but the situation ended peacefully.

