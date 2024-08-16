Lahti | The Lahti Mukkula police operation has ended – No one was injured in the shooting

Lahti|On Friday evening, the police had an operation related to the shooting on Timonkatu in Mukkula, Lahti.

With the police was an operation on Friday evening in Lahti’s Mukkula on Timonkatu. The Häme police informed about the matter on Friday evening at eight o’clock.

The emergency center received several reports of shootings on Timonkatu at seven in the evening, the police said.

Half at ten o’clock in the evening, the police said that the acute phase of the operation is over and that all persons connected to the events on Timonkatu have been caught.

Shots had been fired at the scene, but no one was injured in the situation.

There is no longer any danger in the area and you can move there other than in the area isolated by the police.

During the operation, the police asked people to avoid moving around Timonkatu and to follow the police’s instructions.

The eyewitness reached by HS said that there are police cars and heavily equipped policemen at the scene.