Lahti | The end of a single-family house caught fire, the police are investigating the cause of the fire

A detached house burned beyond repair in Lahti. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

In Lahti a one-and-a-half-story detached house burned beyond repair on Friday, said the Päijät-Häme rescue service.

The emergency center received a report of a fire in the area of ​​single-family houses on Kalliomaankatu in Pyhättöma on Friday morning after nine o’clock. The resident was outside when the fire broke out and he went to first aid to be checked. He was not injured in the fire.

On duty fire marshal Mika Tervalan according to the other end of the building had caught fire heavily. The fire had spread to the upper floor and roof structures.

“The fire has no clear cause of ignition at this stage. The police are investigating the matter,” Tervala told STT.

According to Tervala, the fire was extinguished during the afternoon. After this, the resident of the house was responsible for the follow-up of the fire.