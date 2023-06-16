Friday, June 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lahti | The end of a single-family house caught fire, the police are investigating the cause of the fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lahti | The end of a single-family house caught fire, the police are investigating the cause of the fire

A detached house burned beyond repair in Lahti. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

In Lahti a one-and-a-half-story detached house burned beyond repair on Friday, said the Päijät-Häme rescue service.

The emergency center received a report of a fire in the area of ​​single-family houses on Kalliomaankatu in Pyhättöma on Friday morning after nine o’clock. The resident was outside when the fire broke out and he went to first aid to be checked. He was not injured in the fire.

On duty fire marshal Mika Tervalan according to the other end of the building had caught fire heavily. The fire had spread to the upper floor and roof structures.

“The fire has no clear cause of ignition at this stage. The police are investigating the matter,” Tervala told STT.

According to Tervala, the fire was extinguished during the afternoon. After this, the resident of the house was responsible for the follow-up of the fire.

See also  European Football Championships | Switzerland, plagued by a stomach disease, was about to organize a surprise, but Sweden held on and took its opening victory of the European Championships

#Lahti #singlefamily #house #caught #fire #police #investigating #fire

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A 3D labyrinth in Cartagena vindicates the importance of the Mediterranean Corridor

A 3D labyrinth in Cartagena vindicates the importance of the Mediterranean Corridor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result