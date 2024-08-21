Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Lahti | Shots were fired near the school in Nastola, Lahti

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2024
in World Europe
Lahti | Shots were fired near the school in Nastola, Lahti
According to Yle, the shots were fired from a car and there were children at the scene.

Lahten In Nastola, near the elementary school in Kirkonkylä, there was a shooting on Tuesday evening, the Häme police situation center confirms to HS.

Told about it earlier Over. According to Yle’s information, the shots were fired from a car that was driving past the Kirkonkylä school. According to Yle, children were reportedly present at the time of the incident.

The shots were fired at a house near the school, Yle says.

Church village school headmaster Susanna Kulonen tells HS that the school will discuss what happened with the students as needed. An information about the incident has also been sent to the guardians.

The teachers discuss what happened in class, and there is also a curator at the school who you can talk to.

“We continue everyday life and strive to strengthen the feeling of security. If there is a need to discuss, we will discuss”, says Kulonen.

