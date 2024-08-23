Lahti | Police: The shooting near the school in Nastola is related to the previous shooting incident in Mukkula

Lahti|According to the police, it was a mutual showdown between the suspects, and the intention was not to cause danger to outsiders.

Lahten The shooting that happened in Nastola on Tuesday is related to the shooting that happened in Mukkula on Friday last week, the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner, tells HS Virpi Nättiaho From Häme police. I told you about the connection between the cases earlier Over.

In Nastola, Lahti, near Kirkonkylä elementary school was shot on Tuesday evening. One person was arrested in connection with the shooting.

In Mukula was shot on Friday, August 16, several shots fired in the apartment building area. In case as prime suspects are two middle-aged men from Lahti. The police said on Monday that all the people arrested on Friday had been released.

Nastola The man arrested for Tuesday’s shooting is another of the main suspects in the Mukkula shooting case, Nättiaho says.

It has been about the men’s mutual showdown.

“It was not intended to cause danger to outsiders,” says Nättiaho.

Nättiahon according to the police, the weapons used in both shooting incidents are now in the possession of the police.

At the moment, the police have no arrests in relation to those shooting incidents. The preliminary investigations of the cases are in the initial stage.

Mukkula’s shooting incident is being investigated as an illegal threat, causing danger and a firearms offence.

In Nastola’s case, the crimes are firearms offences, aggravated breach of domestic peace and illegal threats.