Lahti car fire | An electric car unexpectedly exploded in a parking garage – “Internationally exceptional” case is now being investigated in Germany

The electric car that exploded and caught fire in Lahti this summer has been moved to a factory in Germany for investigation.

In Lahti The cause of the electric car explosion that exploded in June is still unclear.

“No specific or clear cause has been found so far. I wouldn’t speculate on the causes of the explosion at this point,” says the director responsible for communications at K-Auto, which imports Volkswagen Aarne Töllinen.

Töllinen says that the car has been transferred to the factory in Germany for examination. He cannot say about the more precise schedule of the research.

“It remains to be seen when the cause of the explosion will be revealed. We are probably talking about months rather than weeks.”

Volkswagen id. Buzz model electric car exploded in June at Toripark in Lahti. The car had been charging at the time of the explosion.

According to the rescue service, the car had not caught fire. The fire engineer who investigated the incident Tapio Aaltonen guessed in June for HS, that the sprinkler on top of the car turned on due to the pressure caused by the explosion. No traces of fire were found, and the police do not suspect a crime related to the incident.

The explosion was very strong, Aaltonen now recalls on the phone.

“The traces looked as if the explosion had come from under the dashboard on the side of the auxiliary car,” says Aaltonen.

An explosion after, the electric car was taken to Volkswagen importer K-Auto’s yard for investigations. There, the electric car caught fire.

The car was submerged in a water tank to extinguish the fire.

According to Töllinen, the case is exceptional even on an international level.

“There are no similar cases with Volkswagen ID. – known for the electric car collection.”

In Finland, only a small number of electric cars catch fire or explode each year.