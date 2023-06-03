Lahti | An electric car exploded in the market park – the cause is unknown

The cause of the explosion in Lahti Market Park is unknown.

Lahten An electric car exploded in the market park on Saturday morning, says the Päijät-Häme rescue service.

The rescue service had been alerted to the fire a little after eight in the morning, but upon arriving there found that there was nothing left to extinguish.

“I don’t know if there was necessarily a fire, but if there was, then the sprinkler [auton] above triggered and turned it off yes. We didn’t really need to use water at all,” says the fire marshal on duty Markus Koskela.

The rescue service was left with smoke removal in the parking garage and transporting the exploded car out of the parking garage for towing.

According to Koskela, the explosion had been so powerful that the van’s windshield and side windows had shattered and all the sheet metal structures and doors had been bent.

“There were quite a few other cars there and quite a lot of smoke, so the smoke damage must have been caused to the other cars,” says Koskela.

An explosion the reason is unknown, and according to the rescue service, it won’t be clear very soon.

“There was no external factor, that is, there was nothing in the car or anything else that could have exploded,” says Koskela.

“No one has exploded, and there is nothing stored in the car that could have exploded.”