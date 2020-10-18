new Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has given a statement defaming the country in front of the enemy of the country, on which a controversy has arisen. Shashi Tharoor has said on the platform of Pakistan that there is discrimination between Muslims and people of North East in India.

Shashi Tharoor was associated online in a program called Lahore Think Fest and during this program he said that discrimination has increased during the Corona epidemic. Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in Delhi, he said that this incident was used to justify discrimination against Muslims in India.

After all, what did Shashi Tharoor say?

Shashi Tharoor said, “An atmosphere of fear is created from each other. I don’t know how many of you have seen the WhatsApp videos that discriminate against Chinese people or people who look like them in Western countries like places like super markets, restaurants just because they look like Chinese people. “

Shashi Tharoor further said, “In India we see the same problem with the people of North East because they look different. We are fighting a fight in India against such discrimination ”.

He said, “This discrimination was also seen during the Corona epidemic. When Tablighi Jamaat issue arose. Just before the first lockdown, the people of Tablighi Jamaat had gathered and when these people returned to their states, the infection of Corona increased. This incident was used to justify discrimination against the Muslims of India. ”

Here are some of his controversial statements

The country will become ‘Hindu Pakistan’ when Modi comes back to power in July 2018 – 2019.

16 October 2018 – A good Hindu would not want the mosque structure to be demolished and build a Ram temple

28 October 2018 – PM Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, which can neither be removed by hand nor hit with slippers.

January 29, 2019 – On the meeting of CM Yogi in Prayagraj – Ganga has to be kept clean and sins too are to be washed here. All are naked in this confluence. Jai Ganga maiya ki

31 January 2019 – Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva ideology is dividing the country. We need unity and not equality.

Who is Shashi Tharoor?

Shashi Tharoor is a senior Congress leader, litterateur and former diplomat. He has been elected a third time MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. He reached the Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram for the first time in 2009. He studied at Tuft University in the United States after St. Stephen’s College, DU.

Tharoor was the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, he contested the election of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2006. Was Minister of State for External Affairs in UPA-2 from May 2009 to April 2010. He was the Union Minister of State for Education from October 2012 to 2014.

