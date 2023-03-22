L’Equipe and Philipp Lahm have met for an interview in which the former German winger has talked about the current situation of Bayern Munich and PSG, the two teams that gave us one of the best duels in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
The German assures that Kylian Mbappé would improve a lot as a footballer away from the Parisian entity: “The case of Kylian Mbappé is a story in itself. He undoubtedly has the qualities of a world-class player. But his talent does not integrate with the rest of the team. In Munich, he just waited for the ball to reach his feet. I can’t even imagine how Mbappé’s career could take on another dimension if he were out of Paris Saint-Germain ”.
He ensures that the exorbitant amounts of money that Qatar has invested in the French team is not being reflected in the results and the game: “This exorbitantly priced team resembles a luxury store, exhibiting precious pieces that are admired by all, but that no one can pay. It draws attention but only works economically. If you’re spending that much money but the quality isn’t there, that’s not a good sign.”
Compare Marco Verratti’s career with a plausible future for Mbappé: “Marco Verratti is a good example. He is a good footballer, sure with the ball and precise in the tackles. One of the best players of the Italian team. But with the PSG shirt it doesn’t work. Sergio Ramos, the great centre-back, still shows quality even at his advanced age. But these are not reflected in others on the ground. PSG is not a team”.
To finish, he emphasizes how wasted the trident of the team from the French capital is: “Mbappé joins the France team as Lionel Messi with Argentina. PSG therefore has the two players who rocked the planet in the World Cup final three months ago. Messi and Mbappé, plus Neymar, the best Brazilian of the last decade. PSG players just don’t know how to score collectively or what their contribution should be.”
