Lähi-Tapiola survey | The vast majority of middle-income people would no longer be able to survive a surprise bill of a thousand euros

Wages have not risen at the same pace as the cost of living.

Prices the rise has tightened the economy of Finns so that even more middle-income earners would have difficulty coping with the unexpected additional expenditure of a thousand euros. This is evident from the Arje katsaus survey commissioned by Lähi-Tapiola.

In the survey, 75 percent of those earning 35,000–50,000 euros a year said they could not survive an additional bill of a thousand euros. In a survey conducted in 2019, 55 percent held this opinion.

“The reason for the financial difficulties of middle-income earners is probably that the cost of living has risen significantly more than wages. Social security, which affects the livelihood of low-income earners, often rises with prices, and high-income earners are more likely to have accumulated buffers in their own finances, so the weakening of the relative position of middle-income earners in the perceived inflationary environment is an expected result,” said Lähi-Tapiola’s economist Hannu Nummiaro in the bulletin.

Inflation started to accelerate after the corona year 2020, and since then the consumer price index has risen by 15 percent. Food and housing have become even more expensive.

“Food prices as a whole have already risen by 23 percent and housing has become more expensive by 21 percent. The share of households with incomes lower than expenses has more than doubled from the normal of the last decade. The rise in prices will push many people’s own finances into a tight squeeze, unless savings are found that give room for maneuver,” said Nummiaro.

The survey was carried out by Kantar Public, and more than a thousand Finns answered it in January. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.