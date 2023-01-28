Israeli conductor Lahav Shani (34), who has been chief conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra since 2018, will become chief conductor of the Münchner Philharmoniker in September 2026. He follows in the footsteps of conductor Valery Gergiev, whose international career came to an end since the invasion of Ukraine due to his close ties with Vladimir Putin. Gergiev was also chief conductor in Rotterdam for a long time (1995-2008). The Rotterdam Gergiev Festival experienced its last edition in 2021.

The appointment of Lahav Shani with the Münchner Philharmoniker will be confirmed by the Munich city council next Wednesday and will then fit seamlessly into Shani’s 2020 extended contract as chef in Rotterdam, which expires after the ’25/’26 season. Shani has also been chief conductor of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra since 2020.

That the appointment in Munich puts an end to Shani’s Rotterdam chief, is confirmed by George Wiegel, general director of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. He spoke to Shani about his decision on Saturday morning. “Lahav Shani does not want to combine three orchestras as chief conductor. He chooses Munich and Israel. We are disappointed about that, but we are also happy that our relationship continues in good harmony. He has promised to return as a guest conductor.”

The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra will “go back to the market” in the coming months to orient itself on a new chief, says Wiegel.

