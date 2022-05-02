After a long period of indiscretions concerning possible updating and redevelopment works of the historic track in Laguna Secathe words will finally be transformed into concrete actions and facts: the Monterey County Council has in fact approved the funding aimed at modernization works of the famous US circuit, with the latter that should be completed within the next last season.

A project that the County has specified in detail in a press release, with costs, times and sectors of the route that will be affected by the redevelopment works: The Monterey County Board of Supervisors has approved a grant from 9.7 million dollars for crucial repairs to the legendary WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca, the only major track in the United States owned by the government – reads the official note – the work that will be done will include the refurbishment of the iconic track and replacement of the bridge over the finish line. At the end of last year, the board approved $ 450,000 for these projects. Monterey County, the Department of Public Works, Facilities and Parks, and the county’s Laguna Seca Recreation Area management company, A&D Narigi Consulting LLC, are working with design consultants to complete the plans, formalize the package of offers and acquire the necessary permits. The plans are to have the work completed in time for the 2023 racing season“.

Comments that also came from the County Supervisor Mary Adamsenthusiastic to see finally approved the project aimed at the redevelopment of the track, inaugurated in 1957 and famous for the chicane of the Corkscrewwhere some of the most legendary overtakes between MotoGP and IndyCar were completed: “The track has been neglected for too long – He admitted – and if we want to continue competing in the world racing market we have to get international coverage, the same that brings people to our county ”.