Daring race in California

We certainly weren’t bored Laguna Seca in the eighth round of the 2024 IndyCar championship. Alex Palou confirmed the pole position at the checkered flag by obtaining the second success of the season after the one arrived in Indianapolis on the ‘road’ circuit of the most famous basin in the world.

The Ganassi driver kept his nerve in an uninterrupted succession of cautions due to off-track exits and accidents which also saw Luca Ghiotto as the protagonist. Colton Herta And Alexander Rossi they completed the podium, an important result for both. Herta is in her third top-3 of the season and thus remains at the top of the rankings, Alexander Rossi, on the other hand, hits the podium for the first time in 2024, a placing to be spent on the transfer market given that he is out of contract with McLaren who has just made official with a multi-year contract Nolan Siegel, who ended up knocked out at Laguna Seca after a spin at the exit of the Andretti hairpin. Among the protagonists there was also Romain Grosjean, who finished in fourth place.

After the strategic crossings, Palou definitively took the lead in the race against Colton Herta at the iconic one Corkscrew, point where Christian Lundgaard previously went into the escape route ‘taking off’ after they had appeared in three pairs at the entrance to the Corkscrew with the Dane on the outside. In the middle of the ‘sandwich’ was the returning David Malukas (cut from McLaren due to the wrist injury in training in the winter which had made his recovery time unpredictable) who finished in sixteenth position with the Dallara prepared by Meyer Shank Racing. As for the championship standings, Alex Palou now leads the ranking with 285 points, Will Power (seventh in Laguna Seca) is second at 262, Scott Dixon third (sixth in California) with 253 points. The next event will see teams and drivers busy on the beautiful Mid-Ohio track in two weeks.

Indycar 2024, Laguna Seca, order of arrival

1. (1) Alex Palou, Honda, 95 laps

2. (4) Colton Herta, Honda, 95

3. (5) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 95

4. (8) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 95

5. (2) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 95

6. (10) Scott Dixon, Honda, 95

7. (15) Will Power, Chevrolet, 95

8. (9) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 95

9. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 95

10. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 95

11. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 95

12. (23) Nolan Siegel, Chevrolet, 95

13. (21) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 95

14. (24) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 95

15. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 95

16. (12) David Malukas, Honda, 95

17. (16) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 95

18. (13) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 95

19. (14) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 95

20. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 94

21. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 93

22. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 93

23. (22) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 86 Collision

24. (19) Graham Rahal, Honda, 86, Collision

25. (26) Jack Harvey, Honda, 82, Technical problem

26. (20) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 71, Technical problem

27. (27) Luca Ghiotto, Honda, 34, Collision