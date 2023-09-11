Laguna Seca 2023, the order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TURNS 1 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 95 laps 2 Scott McLaughlin Penske +7,318 3 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi +10,611 4 Will Power Penske +14,666 5 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger +21,128 6 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman +21,375 7 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren +22,215 8 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi +27.131 9 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren +28,390 10 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold +32.340 11 Romain Grosjean Andretti +39.020 12 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD +43,987 13 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank +58.317 14 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger +1:01.184 15 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +1 turn 16 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt +1 turn 17 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt +1 turn 18 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter +2 turns 19 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren +2 turns 20 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD +2 turns 21 Josef Newgarden Penske +4 turns 22 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti +4 turns 23 Colton Herta Andretti +15 turns 24 Juri Vips Rahal Letterman +24 laps 25 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Withdrawn 26 Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank Withdrawn 27 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Withdrawn

Race report

This hasn’t happened in an IndyCar race since 2001 the Pace Car entering the track eight times, which in that year constituted an absolute record equaled at Laguna Seca during the Italian Sunday evening, where the safety car constantly intervened on the historic Californian circuit. Continue ‘caution’ to deal with the numerous spins and contacts that occurred from the first lap of the race to the final ones, with consequent pit stop strategies that have revolutionized the ranking several times. In the end, it was the New Zealander from Chip Ganassi’s team who prevailed in the chaos of Monterey Scott Dixon, even penalized with a drive through after the start and climbed back to the top of the standings. A spectacular race despite the title already won in the last GP by Alex Palou, but which did not remove the show of the top American open-wheel series, as demonstrated by the multiple contacts at the exit of the first corner after the collision between Lundgaard and McLaughlin, both fighting for second position and behind Rosenqvist, previously author of the pole position. On that occasion the first of the other seven Full Course Yellows took place, with numerous pit stops which, at first, seemed to favor the new champion Palou. However, with the repeated interruptions, it was Dixon’s other Chip Ganassi who made the most of the unscheduled circumstances, doing well to recover from the back to reach the top step of the podium for the third time this season. In the total confusion of Laguna Seca, Dixon therefore crossed the finish line first in front of Scott McLaughlin and Palou himselfwith the Catalan thus finishing in the top three a championship absolutely to remember for him, once again in the category’s roll of honor after the title obtained in 2021.

Chaos on Lap 1! 😬 Yellow flag comes out as multiple cars make contact. 📺: NBC & Peacock#INDYCAR // #FirestoneGP pic.twitter.com/xNwpea0lxo — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) September 10, 2023

The other champions

The drivers’ championship was therefore decided in the last race with Palou’s success, but at Laguna Seca the fight to win the title was still open. manufacturers titlewon by the American Chevrolet to the detriment of Honda. Finally, completing Chip Ganassi’s golden year was the recognition of Rookie of the Year in favor of another of his pilots (as well as another New Zealander) as Marcus Armstrong, 8th at the finish line but ahead of his direct pursuer Agustin Canapino, who at halfway through the race even seemed to be able to overtake his rival thanks to his temporary third position. However, the Argentine had to give up in the final laps with front wing damage which pushed him out of the top-10. With the conclusion of this season, IndyCar thus prepares for the season 2024which will open the era of hybrid engines with the arrival of the 2.2 liter V6s.