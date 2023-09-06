The last race of the year

The battle for the IndyCar drivers’ championship ended definitively last weekend with the success of the Spanish Alex Palou, who thanks to the victory obtained in Portland mathematically won his second title in the top US series, defending himself from Scott Dixon and closing the season with a tender in advance. In this way, at least as far as this goal is concerned, the next appointment of dry lagoonscheduled for this weekend from 8 to 10 Septemberwill be completely irrelevant for the developments of the championship, even if the historic Californian round will be decisive for other objectives that have not yet been decided.

Titles up for grabs

Among these, in fact, there are still two rankings that have not established the winner: that relating to builderswith the Chevrolet and Honda engine makers still fighting for this title (with the Japanese manufacturer leading by 26 points over their rivals), and that of Rookie of the Yearreserved for the best rookie in the category and which for the moment sees Marcus Armstrong in the lead with 190 points against 164 for Agustin Canapino.

25 years ago today. Alex Zanardi made the pass in the corkscrew to win at @WeatherTechRcwy dry lagoon. pic.twitter.com/XbgyeOjP2m — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) September 9, 2021

The circuit and TV schedules

Laguna Seca will therefore be the 17th and final round of the 2023 season, i.e. the 102nd overall in the history of this series. Located near Monterrey, the track was inaugurated in 1957, only to undergo several changes in 1988 to increase the level of safety. Used by various US categories, the track is mainly known for its ups and downs and for having also hosted the Superbikes and MotoGP. In the premier class, the overtaking of Valentino Rossi in 2008 against Casey Stoner al ‘Corkscrew’, chicane located at the top of the hill and winding downhill. At the same point, in 1996, was equally memorable that of Alessandro Zanardi on Bryan Hertawith the latter’s son who will compete in the race with a livery very similar to that of his father’s car in 1998. There are therefore several reasons not to miss the last race of the year, scheduled on Sky Sports Action at 9.20pm Italian and on the official website of the competition with Indy Car Live.